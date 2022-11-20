Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

7 Dolphins Rescued, 1 Euthanized After Washing Ashore at Cape Cod ‘Stranding Hotspot'

One of the stranded dolphins had to be euthanized due to its declining condition and to prevent further suffering, the IFAW said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

IFAW

Multiple dolphins were rescued Sunday after they became stranded at a known hotspot on Cape Cod.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said it received a report just after the 8:12 a.m. high tide of 16 large common dolphins circling close to shore off Wellfleet Harbor, near the mouth of Duck Creek.

According to the IFAW, the area within Wellfleet’s inner harbor is a world recognized hotspot for mass stranding events, due to its "severe tidal fluctuations and the shallow flats that form a distinctive ‘hook within a hook’ thanks to Cape Cod’s unique geography."

Staff and volunteers quickly responded before the dolphins were in further trouble, according to Nicole Hunter, IFAW's assistant coordinator to the marine mammal rescue team, but high winds prevented a response by boat.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Eight of the dolphins eventually stranded around 10:45 a.m. as the tide quickly receded.

IFAW
Several dolphins stranded on Sunday, Nov. 20, off Wellfleet Harbor, near the mouth of Duck Creek, according to the IFAW.

The dolphins were extracted and transported in IFAW's mobile dolphin rescue unit to deeper waters off West Dennis, the nonprofit said.

“We were able to give the dolphins treatment and supportive care to counter the effects of trauma of what probably feels like a car accident to a stranded dolphin,” Hunter added.

The eight dolphins, two of which had temporary satellite tags, were released off West Dennis Beach by 4:00 p.m. but unfortunately the nonprofit encountered some difficulties and additional support was required to encourage the pod further away from shore.

Ultimately, one of the dolphins had to be euthanized due to its declining condition and to prevent further suffering, the IFAW said.

More Cape Cod stories

Cape Cod Nov 8

High School Employee Arrested for Child Rape on Cape Cod, Police Say

harwich Nov 7

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

FBI Oct 31

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsdolphinsstranding
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us