Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
YMCA

7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA

Fire officials said the children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road

By Asher Klein and Diane Cho

first responders in hazmat suits
NBC10 Boston

Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials.

The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

"I believe it was from muriatic acid...I think it's for either cleaning or pool-related items. I'm not clear myself on the process for how it was being used I believe that's what the police detectives are going to figure out next," Chief Francis Pulsifer of the Barnstable Fire Department explained.

The children were at the YMCA to swim, though it's not clear if they were actually in the pool when they were exposed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The building has since been cleared and it is safe to go back inside, officials said. The YMCA is closed until further notice.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

YMCACape CodBarnstablehazmat
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us