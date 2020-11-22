7 People, 2 Cats Displaced by Fire in Brighton

Seven people and two cats are without a home after a fire on Saturday afternoon in Brighton, Massachusetts.

t approximately 1:45 pm fire showing from the rear of 45 Hooker St. Brighton. This is a 3 story occupied large apartment building. A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Br9O6peTI2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2020

The fire was in a three-story apartment building on Hooker Street. Firefighters got the call around 1:45 p.m.

All companies making up at 45 Hooker St. 7 people , 2 cats displaced. @COB_ONS & @RedCrossMA to assist with temporary assistance. Estimated damages around $100,000. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/6r1ZFxOR2u — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2020

All occupants inside the building were evacuated safely.

Officials say there is nearly $100,000 worth of damages as a result of the two-alarm fire. No injuries are reported.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting.