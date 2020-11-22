Local

Brighton

7 People, 2 Cats Displaced by Fire in Brighton

Seven people and two cats are now without a home due to a two-alarm fire in Brighton.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Seven people and two cats are without a home after a fire on Saturday afternoon in Brighton, Massachusetts. 

The fire was in a three-story apartment building on Hooker Street. Firefighters got the call around 1:45 p.m.

All occupants inside the building were evacuated safely. 

Officials say there is nearly $100,000 worth of damages as a result of the two-alarm fire. No injuries are reported. 

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting. 

