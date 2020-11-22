7 People, 2 Cats Displaced by Fire in Brighton

Seven people and two cats are without a home after a fire on Saturday afternoon in Brighton, Massachusetts.
The fire was in a three-story apartment building on Hooker Street. Firefighters got the call around 1:45 p.m.
All occupants inside the building were evacuated safely.
Officials say there is nearly $100,000 worth of damages as a result of the two-alarm fire. No injuries are reported.
The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting.