7 people injured in Roxbury porch collapse

Multiple people were injured when a porch collapsed late Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to 527 Dudley Street for a technical rescue and found multiple people with injuries. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone says five were walking wounded and two had to be disentangled from the porch.

The two who were stuck were freed by fire officials and carried down to waiting ambulances. They were in severe pain, Malone said. In all, three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of likely injuries to their lower extremities.

Deputy Chief Scott Malone briefs the media on the Tech Rescue porch collapse at 527 Dudley st. Rox. A 4x10 foot section of the 3rd floor porch collapsed approx 12 feet onto the 2nd floor. 7 occupants were injured 3 were transported by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/F005BGIPJ0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 23, 2024

According to Malone, a 4 by 10 foot section of the deck collapsed from the third floor to the second floor, falling about 12-13 feet.

The building itself is not in any danger, just the porch, Malone said, so Boston police were securing the scene but no one is being displaced because of what happened.

The inspectional services department is responding to the scene, which remained active late Saturday night. Further information was not immediately available.