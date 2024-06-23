Boston

7 people injured in Roxbury porch collapse

Three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries to their lower extremities, Boston fire officials said,

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured when a porch collapsed late Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to 527 Dudley Street for a technical rescue and found multiple people with injuries. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone says five were walking wounded and two had to be disentangled from the porch.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The two who were stuck were freed by fire officials and carried down to waiting ambulances. They were in severe pain, Malone said. In all, three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of likely injuries to their lower extremities.

According to Malone, a 4 by 10 foot section of the deck collapsed from the third floor to the second floor, falling about 12-13 feet.

The building itself is not in any danger, just the porch, Malone said, so Boston police were securing the scene but no one is being displaced because of what happened.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 31 mins ago

Several Mass. communities report days of water issues

2 hours ago

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Conn. on Friday

The inspectional services department is responding to the scene, which remained active late Saturday night. Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us