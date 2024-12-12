7 vehicles damaged, 1 injured in fire in parking lot of North Reading Amazon facility

Seven vehicles were damaged and one person injured in a fire in the parking lot of the Amazon Robotics facility in North Reading, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. in a locksmith truck parked in the lot at the Amazon Robotics facilty at 300 Riverpark Drive, according to fire officials. It spread to six cars in the parking lot, but firefighters were able to push a Tesla away from the blaze before it caught fire.

Fire officials said one person who was in the locksmith truck when the fire started was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person refused medical treatment at the scene, they said.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Amazon for a statement.

The $40 million Amazon Robotics facility opened in 2021 and includes corporate offices, research and development labs and manufacturing space.