Massachusetts

7 vehicles damaged, 1 injured in fire in parking lot of North Reading Amazon facility

The fire started in a locksmith truck, according to fire officials

By Marc Fortier

Seven vehicles were damaged and one person injured in a fire in the parking lot of the Amazon Robotics facility in North Reading, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. in a locksmith truck parked in the lot at the Amazon Robotics facilty at 300 Riverpark Drive, according to fire officials. It spread to six cars in the parking lot, but firefighters were able to push a Tesla away from the blaze before it caught fire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fire officials said one person who was in the locksmith truck when the fire started was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person refused medical treatment at the scene, they said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Amazon for a statement.

The $40 million Amazon Robotics facility opened in 2021 and includes corporate offices, research and development labs and manufacturing space.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 4 hours ago

Postal Service audit finds significant problems at Boston facility

Boston 3 hours ago

Serious crash on I-93 following police pursuit causes major delays

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us