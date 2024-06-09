7-year-old boy and his parents attacked by dog in Fall River

A boy and his parents were injured in a dog attack Saturday night in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded to a multi-family home on Aetna Street around 8:50 p.m. for a report that a child had been attacked by a dog.

According to police, a 7-year-old boy was going into the home with his mom, while a neighbor was simultaneously leaving the house with a dog on a leash.

The boy was apparently startled by the dog, WJAR reports, and the dog reacted by biting him in the leg. As the boy's mom tried to get her son away from the dog, she was bitten.

The boy's father responded to help, but he sustained a bite wound to his groin area, police told WJAR.

The boy and his father were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The mom sustained superficial bite wounds, police said.

The dog was taken into the custody of animal control to begin the quarantine process.