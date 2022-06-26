5-Year-Old Boy Pulled Unresponsive From Pond in Sandwich

A 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water unresponsive Sunday evening while at a beach on Cape Cod.

Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts, say they received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a missing child at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within minutes, police were told the boy was found under the water and was not breathing.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the child when Sandwich police and fire crews responded to the scene.

The boy, who was at the beach with one of his parents, was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for treatment, police said. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police initially said the child was 7 years old but later corrected to say he is 5.

Sandwich police are investigating along with Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office. Foul play is not suspected.