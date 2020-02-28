7-Year-Old Girl Shot in Maine Home

A 7-year-old girl was shot Friday in Waterville, Maine.
State police said the girl was shot inside a home on Summer Street. Authorities were notified around 3:30 p.m.
The child was taken to the MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
"We continue to monitor her condition tonight and remain hopeful," the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement Friday night.
Neighbors tell News Center Maine they heard three gunshots.
No further information was immediately available.