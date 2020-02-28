Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

7-Year-Old Girl Shot in Maine Home

News Center Maine

A 7-year-old girl was shot Friday in Waterville, Maine.

State police said the girl was shot inside a home on Summer Street. Authorities were notified around 3:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

no indictment 2 hours ago

Marine Under Investigation for Emerson College Death Won’t Be Indicted

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine Lawmakers Unite Against Federal Plan to Divert Heating Funds for Coronavirus

"We continue to monitor her condition tonight and remain hopeful," the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement Friday night.

Neighbors tell News Center Maine they heard three gunshots.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MaineshootingWaterville
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us