7-year-old girl shot in Providence

A 7-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the Florence Street area. Police told the station the girl was in the car with her family at the time.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. She is reportedly in critical condition.

No one was in custody Thursday night, WJAR reported.