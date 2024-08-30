7-year-old girl shot in Providence

A child was hospitalized after being shot Thursday in Rhode Island's capital

WJAR

A 7-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the Florence Street area. Police told the station the girl was in the car with her family at the time.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. She is reportedly in critical condition.

No one was in custody Thursday night, WJAR reported.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us