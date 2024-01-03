Massachusetts

70-year-old injured in crash between car and bicycle: Police

Littleton Police say they responded to a report of a crash at around 10:30 a.m. on 119 King Street.

Authorities are investigating a crash between a car and a bicycle in Littleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, they found a 70-year-old cyclist suffering serious injuries.

He was transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, according to police.

The driver of the car, only identified as a 21-year-old was not injured and remained at the scene, police say.

King street was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

