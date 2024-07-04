71-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Manchester

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester Police say they responded to a report of an accident between a car and a bicycle on Central Street at around 3:45 P.M.

According to authorities, officers arrived and found a 71-year-old man lying on the pavement suffering from a head injury.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said they saw a black Nissan Rouge with veteran's plates hit the bicycle in the intersection and continue to drive east on Central St., according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.