71-year-old pedestrian trapped between car and truck after Milford crash

The CEMLEC Accident Reconstruction team has been called in to investigate the crash on Grove Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 71-year-old pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Milford, Massachusetts, on March 25, 2025.

A 71-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Milford, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

Police said the man became trapped between the car and a parked truck when he was hit on Grove Street around 9:30 a.m. Emergency crews rescued him. He was then airlifted to UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester with chest trauma and internal injuries.

The victim's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon.

The CEMLEC Accident Reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

