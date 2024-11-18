72-year-old man charged with setting numerous brush fires in Attleborough

A 72-year-old man has been charged with intentionally setting a series of brush fires in Attleborough, Massachusetts, over the past week, police announced Monday.

Attleborough police said Gerard Genest, of South Attleborough, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday evening during a traffic stop based on a warrant charging him with setting multiple brush fires.

He is believed to have set brush fires on Nov. 12 at the Attleborough Elks Lodge on South Main Street, the Manchester Reservoir on Beagle Club Road, the Attleborough Wastewater Department on Pond Street North and the Attleborough Animal Shelter on Pond Street North. Police said their investigation included the collection of video surveillance.

At the time of his arrest, police said Genest was also under investigation for additional fires, including one set at the LaSalette Shrine on Park Street on Saturday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police. Genest is scheduled to appear in Attleborough District Court on Monday.