72-year-old man on scooter dies after car hits him in Pittsfield

A man has died after a car struck the mobility scooter he was riding Tuesday night in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Pittsfield police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WWLP that the pedestrian crash occurred on Second Street around 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows 24-year-old Dyvine Smythe was turning onto Second Street from Wallace Place when his vehicle struck David Fryer's scooter.

The 72-year-old was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Part of Second Street was closed for about two hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Police haven't said if Smythe will face any charges.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, ext. 549.