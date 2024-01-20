Man charged with drunk driving after fatal Lakeville crash

A man has been charged in a fatal crash involving four cars in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Friday, that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

73-year-old David Delorenzo, of Lakeville, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Lakeville police said they were called to the crash on Main Street, near Elliot Farm, around 5:30 p.m. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the crash was fatal.

75-year-old Richard Reed, of Lakeville was declared dead at the scene. The other drivers were treated at the scene and one was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Delorenzo is being held on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

The road was closed for an investigation. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is assisting.

