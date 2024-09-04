72-year-old woman killed in crash in western Massachusetts

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a crash in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and an SUV, occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday on Route 2 near Avery Brook Road in Charlemont, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Sheila Rombeiro, of Pittsfield, was the passenger on a motorcycle being operated by her husband, 69-year-old Robert Rombeiro when the crash occurred, the district attorney's office said. She was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where she later died. Her husband was taken by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old Greenfield woman whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No update on her condition was available.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. The chief medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.