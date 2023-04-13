74-Year-Old Woman Injured by Falling Light Pole in Nashua Parking Lot

An elderly woman is recovering from serious injuries caused by a light pole falling down on her in the parking lot of a shopping center in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Jason Tran was working at a business nearby when he saw it happen Wednesday.

"There's very strong wind, and it looked like it hit the pole down and like exactly on her body," he said. "I don't know which place, but it's very fast."

He ran out and called an ambulance. He said the 74-year-old woman was bleeding from her head.

"She got a lot of blood, bleeding, and everybody panicked about that moment," Tran said. "This poor lady."

The Nashua Police Department report listed apparent broken bones among her injuries, noting they do not appear to be life-threatening, barring any complications.

"I want to pray for her and everybody the same thing. I hope she will recover soon and come back with family," said Tran.

Shoppers say it's concerning to see a pole that size fall down suddenly.

"Oh god, when I heard that — I go there a lot, I came out and I'm looking at the lights, but today it's not windy," said one woman shopping Thursday.

"It's terrible, you know, I feel bad for the poor lady. I know she was an older woman, I hope she comes out OK," another shopper said Thursday.

"Sounds like something that maybe the city inspectors should have picked up on before it happened," said shopper Harold Sanford.

A representative for Kimco, the company that owns the shopping plaza, said in a statement, "We express our sincere concern and hope for the injured person's full and speedy recovery. The safety and well-being of our customers, tenants, and employees is our top priority. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident, and in the meantime have ensured that the area where the incident took place is safe and clear of debris."

The Nashua Police Department is not conducting a criminal investigation because the pole appears to have fallen on its own, and the incident is not considered suspicious.