76 Beagles Rescued From Breeding Facility, Up for Adoption in Mass.

Dozens of beagles are now up for adoption in Massachusetts after being rescued from an out-of-state breeder, the MSPCA announced Thursday.

The MSPCA-Angell partnered with the Humane Society of the U.S. to provide the dogs with safe homes until they are placed in more permanent ones. There are 76 dogs currently at the Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA Adoption Centers.

"This is undoubtedly one of the most consequential and national operations we've ever been a part of," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell in a statement posted to social media. "Our focus is ensuring these dogs will be cherished and loved by new families here."

The dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions and isolated from people. The MSPCA said the breeding facility was being used for research.

Two dogs were pregnant at the time and have since given birth to a combined 13 puppies. The MSPCA said all dogs responded well to care and some have already been placed in loving homes.

The MSPCA noted that they are working to bring an additional 20 dogs back to Massachusetts this weekend. They encourage people to donate to their fundraiser and support the pups in their journeys.

Those interested in adopting a beagle can visit this site.