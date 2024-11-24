Massachusetts

77-year-old dead in pedestrian crash in Northampton

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A man is dead after a pedestrian crash in a parking lot in Northampton, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Northampton Police say the incident occurred in the Big Y parking lot off North King Street at around 3:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a car was traveling in front of the grocery store when it struck a 77-year-old man who was walking with his back to the vehicle along the roadway next to the sidewalk.

The driver, identified as a 61-year-old woman from Northampton remained on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

