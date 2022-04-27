78-Year-Old Woman Hit and Killed in Andover

A 78-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in Andover, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the Andover resident was hit at the intersection of Elm Street and Whittier Street. Police and fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver, a 21-year-old Milford woman, remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said.