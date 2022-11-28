New Hampshire State Troopers Stop Wrong-Way Driver on I-95

A 79-year-old driver is being charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

New Hampshire State Police began getting calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 just after 1 a.m. Monday, and troopers were able to find the car thanks to information from concerned drivers, the news release said. The ordeal happened in the Seabrook and Hampton areas.

Troopers said the driver continued on the wrong side of the interstate, despite them positioning themselves along the road with emergency lights and "audible signals" to get the car to stop.

A trooper then positioned his cruiser alongside the wrong-way driver, who still did not stop, police said. The trooper made contact with the car using his cruiser, and guided the car into a barrier on the shoulder of the highway, the news release said.

The driver, who troopers identified as David Garriss of Swampscott, Massachusetts, was said to be "not injured but appeared disoriented and confused which contributed to his manner of operation."

Garriss and an elderly female passenger were take to a local emergency room for examination. Garriss remained there until arrangements could be made to contact family. He is being charged with negligent driving.

The incident remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.