79-year-old arrested for child enticement in Acton

A man was arrested on Saturday on child enticement charges in Acton, Massachusetts.

Acton Police responded to a tip of an adult male attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old child for sex at 68 Windsor Ave. around 4:22 p.m.

After an initial investigation, authorities say they discovered that 79-year-old Douglas Cooper, had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a minor who identified himself as a 14-year-old boy.

Police say Cooper agreed to meet the boy at the South Acton Commuter Lot in Acton for a sexual encounter. The individual was an adult posing as a 14-year old.

He was arrested at around 9 p.m. and charged with enticement for sex with a child under 16.

Cooper's is being held on $7,540 bail.