8 Arrested In Drug Trafficking Investigation in Western Mass.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Massachusetts State Police

Eight men were arrested by Massachusetts State Police in what they described as a "long investigation" into drug trafficking in the western part of the state.

Multiple kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, three firearms and more than $100,000 in cash were seized by authorities.

The men arrested were identified as:

  • Josue Figueroa, 29, of Springfield
  • Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield
  • Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield
  • Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke
  • Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield
  • Heriberto Escalera, 34, of Springfield
  • Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke
  • Aneudy Lopez Santos, 40, of Holyoke
"Dismantling these organizations that import death onto our streets is a priority of the Massachusetts State Police and our partner agencies," said Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr.

Massachusetts State Police say the Springfield Metropolitan Area is a source of supply for large-scale narcotics trafficking in Western New England.

