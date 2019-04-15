LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. 9 Great Photos From the 2019 Boston Marathon Published on April 15, 2019 at 12:41 pm Published on April 15, 2019 at 12:41 pm 9 photos 1/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Erica Ward greets her husband and Boston Athletic Association runner Jared Ward at the finish line, as their baby Magnolia Ward watches. 2/9 NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won the elite men's race at the 2019 Boston Marathon. 3/9 NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the elite women's race at the 2019 Boston Marathon. 4/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Daniel Romanchuk is congratulated after winning the men's wheelchair race at the 2019 Boston Marathon. 5/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Manuela Schar holds the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair race at the 2019 Boston Marathon. 6/9 Mark Garfinkel Officials salute as they listen to the National Anthem at the 2019 Boston Marathon. 7/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Runners cross the finish line on Monday afternoon. 8/9 CSNPhilly.com An aerial shot of the Boston Marathon finish line area as rain fell on Monday afternoon. 9/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Tom Ralston, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, rings the bell of the Old South Church on Monday afternoon at 2:49 p.m., commemorating the time of the bombings. 0 More Photo Galleries Mass. Couples Tie the Knot on Valentine’s Day Is There Love on Mars? Yes Who’s Your Candidate? Voters Explain Their NH Primary Choices PHOTOS: Scenes from the NH Primary