9 Great Photos From the 2019 Boston Marathon

9 photos
1/9
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Erica Ward greets her husband and Boston Athletic Association runner Jared Ward at the finish line, as their baby Magnolia Ward watches.
2/9
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won the elite men's race at the 2019 Boston Marathon.
3/9
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the elite women's race at the 2019 Boston Marathon.
4/9
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Daniel Romanchuk is congratulated after winning the men's wheelchair race at the 2019 Boston Marathon.
5/9
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Manuela Schar holds the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair race at the 2019 Boston Marathon.
6/9
Mark Garfinkel
Officials salute as they listen to the National Anthem at the 2019 Boston Marathon.
7/9
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Runners cross the finish line on Monday afternoon.
8/9
CSNPhilly.com
An aerial shot of the Boston Marathon finish line area as rain fell on Monday afternoon.
9/9
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Tom Ralston, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, rings the bell of the Old South Church on Monday afternoon at 2:49 p.m., commemorating the time of the bombings.

