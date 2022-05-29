8 Injured After Car Crashes Into Group of Motorcycles; Driver Facing Charges

Eight people were injured Sunday, two critically, when a man allegedly driving high veered into a group of motorcycles in western Massachusetts, authorities announced.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, the driver was arrested on scene with two kids in his car. He is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs, operating to endanger, and child endangerment.

It was not immediately clear if the man had obtained an attorney, and the district attorney did not release the man's name.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 10 at the Moody Street exit in Northfield, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man's vehicle struck five motorcycles, causing several serious injuries, according to state police. A medical helicopter transported some of the victims to area hospitals.

The district attorney said two people are in critical condition at UMass Hospital in Worcester.

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time following the crash but has since reopened, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Scene is clear and the road has reopened. https://t.co/bJXXkx1e8E — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 29, 2022

The crash came in the middle of Memorial Day weekend, with New England seeing particularly beautiful weather on Sunday and several motorists and motorcyclists out on the roads.