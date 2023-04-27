Local

Lynn

8 People, Including 4 Children, Displaced After Fire in Lynn

The cause of the fire is still being investigated

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A fire broke out at a multi-family home early Thursday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Fire officials in the city said that the fire on Holyoke Street was called in at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. By the time firefighters arrived, all of home's residents had gotten out.

In total, there were eight people displaced because of the fire, officials said, including four adults and four children.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken arm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

