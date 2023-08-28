At least 8 arrested after fights break out at South Bay shopping center, AMC Boston Common on Sunday

Eight youths, ranging in age from 12 to 17, were arrested following a major fight at the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, the Boston Police Department announced.

Boston police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a fight involving a large group of people, and when they arrived, they saw a "large group of juveniles causing disturbances," the department said.

Several of them wouldn't leave and were confrontational with police, and some of them allegedly began to assault officers. Multiple districts and state police were called in for help. Boston police said the arrests were made shortly before 5 p.m.

Later Sunday night, around 10 p.m.,, there was a report of another fight involving a large group of teens at the AMC Boston Common 19 movie theater at 175 Tremont St., similar to what was reported earlier in the day at South Bay. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured or arrested.

The Boston Globe said an email alert sent out after 11 p.m. by nearby Emerson College said the disturbance was still going on and had moved to the intersection of Washington and Avery streets.

The South Bay shopping center has been the site of multiple violent incidents recently.

Four teens were arrested after they allegedly randomly attacked a person there on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The three boys and one girl -- all 13 years old -- were facing charges including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In another incident at the beginning of the month, six teenagers were arrested after allegedly attacking police officers, throwing rocks and smashing cruiser windows at the shopping center.