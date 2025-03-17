8-year-old child accidentally shot dead in New Haven

An 8-year-old child was accidentally shot and killed in New Haven Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on Dewitt Street just before 11 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the 8-year-old boy lying on the kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The child was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the boy was home with other family members when the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police said it appears this was an accidental shooting.

“While our detectives are actively investigating the sequence of events which led to losing an 8-year-old to a shooting, what is clear is that this was a tragic, preventable, and senseless death,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).