8-year-old dead, multiple injured in New Hampshire crash

An 8-year-old is dead and multiple people are injured after a crash in Loudon, New Hampshire on Friday evening.
Loudon Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Route 106 just north of Staniels Road at around 6:37 p.m.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
When they arrived, they found a head-on crash between a Toyota 4 Runner and a Mazda 3, according to authorities.
Authorities say that the Mazda 3 had been traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota 4 Runner which was headed north.
Police say two occupants of the 4 runner and three occupants of the Mazda 3 were transported to the hospital. Two of the occupants were children suffering from life threatening injuries.
An 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
Route 106 was shut down for hours but has since been reopened.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The crash is still under investigation.