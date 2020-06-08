8-Year-Old Girl Missing in Brockton

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl from Brockton.
Grace Adorno was reported missing at 8 p.m. Monday. Her family believes she walked out of their Ames Street apartment.
Adorno is black, five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Local
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a red Bridgewater shirt, with a Winnie the Pooh headband.
Anyone with information on Adorno's whereabouts is asking to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.