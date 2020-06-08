8-Year-Old Girl Missing in Brockton

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl from Brockton.

Grace Adorno was reported missing at 8 p.m. Monday. Her family believes she walked out of their Ames Street apartment.

Adorno is black, five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a red Bridgewater shirt, with a Winnie the Pooh headband.

Anyone with information on Adorno's whereabouts is asking to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.