8-year-old Hamilton boy qualifies for national golf competition

Christian Roberts, an 8-year-old golfer from Hamilton, Massachusetts, earned the top score in a regional qualifying round to represent the entire Northeast at the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals during the Masters Championship in Augusta, Georgia. He’s one of only 10 kids around the world to qualify.

“I played my best and now I’m going to Augusta nationals,” Christian told NBC10 Tuesday.

He had to go through three qualifying rounds to make it to the finals. First, he made it among the top three finalists in a tournament at Windham Country Club, then came in the top two at Pease Golf Course. Finally, he finished in first place at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey over the weekend, which qualified him for the finals along with nine other children from around the world.

Now, his family is planning a trip to support him when he represents the entire Northeast in April.

“I know how hard it is to make it Augusta because I’ve tried four times and I never made it to the sub regionals,” Christian’s older brother Henley Roberts said.

“I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like on that national stage for him, so we're just going to be there for him mentally, emotionally, whatever he might need during that time,” his mother Amy Roberts said. “We’re going to be proud of him, no matter what.”

“It’s really a dream come true,” his father Paul Roberts said. “Augusta, as everyone knows, is the Super Bowl of golf and not many people get to walk those grounds. It’s going to be a very special moment for our family.”

The young golfer will play on the same course during the same week as the Masters Championship in April. He will even get to meet the pros and watch them practice.

He said he’s hoping to meet Jordan Spieth while he’s there and plans to spent a lot of time at the range over the winter to prepare.

“I’m not that confident in my chipping, but my driving and putter I feel good about,” Christian said. “I just try to hit the ball.”