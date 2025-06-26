8-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Clinton pond

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the water Wednesday in Clinton, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to Lakeview Avenue after the child was found unresponsive in a nearby body of water, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office and the Clinton Police Department. The road, home to the Clinton Housing Authority's Harborview Apartments, is next to Mossy Pond.

The child was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.