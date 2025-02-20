8-year-old snowboarder rescued from ski lift at Vermont's Killington Ski Resort

An 8-year-old snowboarder had to be rescued from a ski lift at Vermont's Killington Ski Resort on Wednesday.

According to a Killington spokesperson, the child loaded onto the Ramshead Express Quad chairlift around 12:12 p.m. Wednesday along with three other people, but he was not fully seated as the chairlift left the loading area.

Killington's mountain operations and ski patrol team members immediately responded, deploying a catch net and additional padding. They first tried to secure the child with a sling, but he then fell into the net, landing unharmed. He was evaluated on site and taken down the mountain by snowmobile, "appearing in good spirits," according to the resort.

"We are incredibly grateful for the diligence and expertise of our mountain operations and ski patrol team members who assisted," Amy Laramie, Killington's vice president of brand marketing and events, said. "While incidents like these are rare, they serve as a reminder of the importance of lift safety when skiing and riding."

This is just the latest in a series of chairlift mishaps at New England ski resorts this month.

On Feb. 2, a man was injured at New Hampshire's Attitash Mountain Resort when the chair he was on detached from the chairlift and fell to the ground. The man was hospitalized but later released. The incident was believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.

Three days later, 64 people had to be evacuated by rope from a malfunctioning ski lift at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire. No injuries were reported.

And just this past Monday, a ski lift malfunctioned at New Hampshire's Pats Peak Ski Area, resulting in 120 people having to be evacuated.