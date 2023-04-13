80-Degree Weather Returns: Here's What to Keep in Mind as Temps Rise

New England is about to get a blast of summery warmth, as temperatures are expected to hit 80 degrees for the first time since September in Boston.

As many people surely plan to spend at least some of the day outdoors to soak up the sun, there are some things to keep in mind about the weather conditions on Thursday.

Be Careful Going With Cold Water

Many people might head to the beach to enjoy this unseasonably warm weather – but just because the air is warm, doesn’t mean the water is.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Today: Summer-like warmth with sun. Highs in the 80s. Friday: Mostly sunny, very mild. Highs around 80, but dropping late in the day.

Water temps in the ocean, lakes and ponds are still cold enough to be a dangerous shock to your system.

Allergy Season Is Here in New England

If you’re an allergy sufferer, you already know the pollen count has been high for days and remains high with this heat.

The dry weather and wind we’ve had recently is also just blowing all that added pollen around – making it a really tough time with allergies.

Brush Fire Risk in the Region

The wind, heat, and low humidity are not a good combination when it comes to brush fires.

We’ve been averaging over a dozen brush fires a day, each day this week.

That’s why there's been a Red Flag Warning for several days – with fire officials urging people to be careful disposing of cigarettes or cigars, and to not leave any outdoor fire unattended.