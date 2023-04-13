80 Degrees? Record-Breaking Warmth Expected Thursday in Parts of New England

Shoppers, hikers, cyclists, runners, kids and sun lovers are all enjoying the wonderful warm and sunny day. We’ve had a nice stretch of great weather, and thankfully, we’ll wrap up the work week with some wonderful temperatures.

Along the coast, the story will change slightly, as we’ll see the onshore flow cooling temperatures down a bit more. While record highs are expected Thursday afternoon for much of southern New England, Friday’s record highs will be more complicated to achieve farther east.

Sunny skies will remain for most of us, but the chill will be the slight difference for those on the North Shore versus out west.

So if you’re out and about, make the best of it. Temperatures will not only cool through the weekend but rain is also in the forecast. We’ll see showers pushing in Saturday evening south to north, continuing through Sunday with a low pressure system taking over on Marathon Monday, bringing more widespread rain.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Throughout the 10-day forecast, you’ll see temperatures trending more seasonable. No 80s or 70s there... all 50s and 60s, with more clouds too and a few opportunities for a shower or two.