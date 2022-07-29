80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH

An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.

After parking his 2004 GMC pickup truck on the left side of the road, Duncan tried to remove the obstruction — officials did not specify what it was — but was hit by a 2017 Nissan in the process, state police reported.

At the same time, a 2017 Ford hit the Nissan, police said, and both drivers were sent to the Franklin Hospital to be treated.

The southbound side of I-93 was shut down for several hours while officials investigated the crash, state police said, and the investigation remained ongoing Thursday.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 603-227-0038.