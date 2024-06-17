80s Monday before extreme heat arrives in New England

Monday looks like the coolest day of the next five, and Monday morning will have the coolest temperature for the next 10 days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday through Friday highs will be in the 90s, likely putting southern and interior New England in a heatwave by Thursday, the third consecutive 90-degree day.

Thursday will also be the warmest of the week at 98 degrees. Temperatures will feel above 100 degrees when you factor in humidity, especially for inland areas.

Greater Boston and the Merrimack Valley have an Excessive Heat Watch ahead of this heat wave.

It is recommended to avoid long periods of time outdoors and/or strenuous activity during the peak afternoon heat. Evenings and mornings will still be sticky and warmer with lows in the 70s.

Rain chances stay low through Thursday. Then the chance for an isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday through Monday.