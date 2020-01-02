Local
81-Year-Old Woman Dies After New Year’s Eve Crash

An 81-year-old woman has died after being hit by an SUV on New Year's Eve in Arlington, Massachusetts.

The woman, identified as Ann DesRosiers of Arlington, was hit by a Ford Explorer while walking in the area of Chestnut Street and Chestnut Terrace, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said. Police responded before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

DesRosiers was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday, the DA's office said Thursday.

The 48-year-old Saugus man who was driving the SUV remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

