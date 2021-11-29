82-Year-Old Man Seriously Hurt in NH Hunting Accident

An 82-year-old man was shot in the leg during an apparent hunting accident in New Hampshire over the Thanksgiving weekend, officials said.

The man from Wilton had been out hunting with an 83-year-old from Lyndeborough in Lyndeborough on Saturday evening, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. As they returned to their vehicles, a bolt-action hunting rifle fired while the older man was placing it into his vehicle.

The older man failed to remove all the rounds from the gun, a .300 Remington Model 722, officials said.

The bullet traveled across the vehicle and into the 82-year-old's leg, then out through the door on the driver's side. The man was seriously injured and his companion provided aid while an ambulance came, but he has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fish and Game conservation officers and the New Hampshire State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-271-3361 or 603-852-3411.