Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Derby

84-Year-Old Vermont Man Reported Missing After Heading Out for an Errand

Richard Cadieux was reported missing to Vermont State Police Monday night

By Matt Fortin

Richard Cadieux was reported missing to Vermont State Police Monday night
Vermont State Police

Police in Vermont are asking for the public's help in finding an 84-year-old man who has been reported missing after he apparently left his home to run an errand.

Vermont State Police got a report just after 9 p.m. Monday that Richard Cadieux was missing from his home on Shattuck Hill Road in Derby, according to a news release from the agency. Cadieux said he was running an errand at around 3:30 p.m., and hadn't been heard from since.

His disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, police said, but there are concerns for his health and welfare.

Cadieux is driving an orange 2015 Toyota Rav4 with Vermont plates V4308.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone that has seen Cadieux or his car is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 ext. 8.

More Vermont News

SOUTH BURLINGTON 21 hours ago

Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say

Vermont Oct 2

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

This article tagged under:

DerbyVermontVermont State Policemissing man
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us