missing person

85-year-old man missing from Sudbury

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sudbury Police Department

Sudbury police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man Thursday.

The man, identified only as Gerry, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Griscom Road near Pelham Island Road. Those in the area are asked to check backyards and pools. Gerry was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered long-sleeve shirt with a red shirt underneath, and light khaki pants. He is bald but has a white scruffy beard.

Anyone who thinks they spot him is asked to call 911, or the police business line at 978-443-1042.

This article tagged under:

missing personSudbury
