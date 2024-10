An 86-year-old man was killed by a fallen tree limb in his yard in Grafton, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

State police said Dennis Desrosiers was struck by a large tree limb around 12:26 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.