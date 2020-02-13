89-Year-Old Man Missing From Weare, New Hampshire; Silver Alert Issued

New Hampshire State Police have issued a silver alert in attempt to locate an 89-year-old man who has gone missing.

Gerard Lemay of Weare was last seen at his residence on Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m., police said.

Lemay is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes. State police said he was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, a green T-shirt, black shoes and gold rimmed prescription glasses.

Police added that Lemay, who has Alzheimer's and dementia, may have been seen on Route 25 in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Lemay is believed to be driving a yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire license plate 2647932.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Weare police at (603) 529-7755 or call 911.