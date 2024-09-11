Boston

9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Boston

There are so many ways the Greater Boston community is remembering the events of 9/11 on this 23rd anniversary

By Alysha Palumbo

As the United States marks 23 years since the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the impact of that day can still be felt decades later.

Massachusetts will be joining the rest of the nation Wednesday in remembering the lives lost.

There are so many ways the Greater Boston community is remembering the events of 9/11 on this 23rd anniversary.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fenway Park is the Annual National Day of Service and Remembrance Blood Drive, where people will be donating blood in honor of the 206 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

At 8:30 a.m., the Reading of the Names and Moment of Silence will take place on the front steps of the State House in Boston.

Following that, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be presented inside the State House.

Then at 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Garden, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will preside over the Wreath Laying Ceremony in the 9/11 Contemplative Garden.

Then at 5 p.m., there will be a procession of Pipes and Drum Bands, as well as Honor Guards from Boston Common to Ashburton Park for the Firefighter Memorial.

That memorial will be open for public viewing at the close of the ceremony.

This article tagged under:

Boston
