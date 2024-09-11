9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Boston

As the United States marks 23 years since the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the impact of that day can still be felt decades later.

Massachusetts will be joining the rest of the nation Wednesday in remembering the lives lost.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There are so many ways the Greater Boston community is remembering the events of 9/11 on this 23rd anniversary.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fenway Park is the Annual National Day of Service and Remembrance Blood Drive, where people will be donating blood in honor of the 206 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

At 8:30 a.m., the Reading of the Names and Moment of Silence will take place on the front steps of the State House in Boston.

Following that, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be presented inside the State House.

Then at 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Garden, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will preside over the Wreath Laying Ceremony in the 9/11 Contemplative Garden.

Then at 5 p.m., there will be a procession of Pipes and Drum Bands, as well as Honor Guards from Boston Common to Ashburton Park for the Firefighter Memorial.

That memorial will be open for public viewing at the close of the ceremony.