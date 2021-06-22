Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

9 People Displaced, 2 Homes Damaged By Somerville Fire

The fire spread through all floors of a two-and-a-half story house at 17 Bond Street and damaged an adjacent home

A fire spread through two homes on Bond Street in Somerville early Thursday morning, leaving 9 people displaced.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration. No one was injured in the fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"When you have hot, humid conditions like this, it really wears down on the guys. That's why the third alarm was struck - to get extra man power in here," Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said.

The fire spread through all floors of a two-and-a-half story house at 17 Bond Street and damaged an adjacent home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 36 mins ago

Heat, Humidity Breaks With Tuesday Thunderstorms

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

New Coalition Aims to Protect Rights of Rideshare Workers in Mass. But Not All Drivers Agree

This article tagged under:

fireSomervilleSomerville Fire DepartmentBond street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us