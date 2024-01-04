Haverhill

9-year-old airlifted after being hit by pickup truck while getting off school bus in Haverhill

Police say a young child who was hit by a Toyota Tacoma Thursday afternoon in Haverhill, Massachusetts, was flown to a hospital in the Boston area

A young child was injured after being hit by a pickup truck while getting off a school bus Thursday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police say the victim, a 9-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area after being hit around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 13th Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma involved in the crash stopped at the scene, police said.

Police did not give an update on the child's condition.

In a letter to families and staff, Haverhill Public Schools said the student attends Pentucket Lake Elementary School and suffered serious injuries.

"Please join us in keeping our student and the family in your thoughts and prayers," the district said in the letter.

The parents of the victim, a Haverhill resident, have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212 Ext. 1532.

