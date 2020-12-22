Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

9-Year-Old Hurt in Hit-and-Run in Somerville; Police Searching for Driver

Somerville police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gold car involved in the hit-and-run crash

By Patrick Donnelly

NBC5

A 9-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said, asking for the public's help finding the driver who was behind the wheel.

The boy was hit by a car while walking his dog at Broadway and Walnut Street around 7:52 a.m., according to Somerville police. His injuries are minor.

The driver did not remain on the scene and headed east on Broadway following the crash, police said. The vehicle is described as a gold-colored passenger car.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 23 mins ago

Long Lines Keep People Waiting for Pre-Christmas COVID Testing

North Brookfield 49 mins ago

Massachusetts School Votes to Replace Native American Mascot

Somerville police are asking anyone with information to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7248 or the station officer at ext. 7254 or ext. 7250.

Despite taken multiple precautions to keep residents safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Somerville has found itself among the Massachusetts communities in the high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmission.

This article tagged under:

SomervillePOLICEcrashSomerville Policehit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us