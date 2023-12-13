Worcester

$9,000 in tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity site

Volunteers found the two padlocks used to lock the tool shed cut on the ground. 

By Jericho Tran

Workers at Habitat for Humanity are shocked after nearly $9000 in equipment was stolen from one of the nonprofit’s Worcester sites.

“When something like that happens it really hits hard,” said Debbie Maruca Hoak, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester

The nonprofit first reported the break-in over their Facebook saying that on December 5th, the tool shed on their home build site on Sunderland Road was broken into. Power tools, hand tools, saw blades, pry bars, were just some of the items stolen from the shelves.

“We had it double padlocked and they cut both bolts and broke into the trailer really kinda ransacked it, “ said Maruca Hoak.

Habitat for Humanity  first started building homes in Worcester back in 1985.

The nonprofit organization broke ground for  two affordable housing homes at 521-523 Sunderland Road back in August. They hoped to complete both homes between 2024 and 2025.

“It was a blip but we’re gunna get right back to it we’re gonna complete these homes,” Maruca Hoak added.

Despite the minor set back, she says the community pitched in to help the organization by dropping power tools off at the site. She says if more neighbors would like contribute they can drop off tools at the Habitat for Humanity collection bin along Lincoln Street.

