An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Morton and West Selden streets.

A 91-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, according to Massachusetts State Police. The driver remained at the scene.

Traffic was diverted from the intersection, and state police said their investigation is ongoing.

No further information about the incident was released