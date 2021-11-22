Local

91-Year-Old Woman Hit by 2 Vehicles in Mashpee Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A pedestrian crash in Mashpee, Massachusetts, left a 91-year-old injured Monday

By Mike Pescaro

Courtesy

A 91-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by two vehicles Monday in Mashpee, Massachusetts.

The woman was hit at the intersection of Route 28 and Orchard Road, according to fire crews, who responded to a call around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. Police described her injuries as life-threatening.

Both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

